

CTV London





OPP are investigating the death of an off-duty Windsor firefighter at the Blue Mountain Resort near Collingwood.

Wesley Orr was trying to climb the outside wall of a building around 3 a.m. Friday, when he lost his footing and fell to the ground.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he was later died from his injuries.

Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue confirmed Orr’s death on social media, saying he was just shy of his 26th birthday.

On Saturday they lowered the mast outside the fire station in honour of Orr’s service.