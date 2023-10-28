Firearms recovered in Port Lambton, suspects remain outstanding
OPP said they recovered 36 illegal guns following a suspected firearms smuggling incident.
Early on Oct. 26, The OPP’s Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) received information about suspicious activity in the Port Lambton area, near Old River Road.
Two occupants were seen on a personal watercraft (PWC), travelling along the St. Clair River, located between the Canada/United States border.
Police seized the illegal firearms, but the two suspects remain outstanding, as does the PWC.
Officers believe that the suspects may have fled the area on foot. Investigators are seeking information from the public that may help identify the suspects and locate the PWC.
The investigation remains ongoing.
