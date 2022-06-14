Firearm seized, plain-clothed officer threatened

Four London men are facing charges after a plain-clothed police officer was threatened and a firearm was seized on Monday.

According to police, the officer was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of Marconi Boulevard near Clarke Road as part of an ongoing investigation when four men approached the vehicle on foot.

Police say one of the men banged on the drivers side window while the others circled the vehicle demanding the officer say why he was in the area.

When the officer tried to talk to the men and de-escalate the situation, the men reportedly “uttered threats” towards him.

The officer was able to call for assistance and two of the suspects were arrested — however, during the arrest, police say they continued to utter threats towards other officers.

Two other suspects fled on foot and officers were able to arrest them nearby with one of the men being found in possession of a firearm, according to police.

The men, ranging in age from 19 to 26, are facing multiple charges including criminal harassment.

All four of the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.