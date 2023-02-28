Fire victim forced into homeless shelter amid soaring rents

In the aftermath of a fire that forced him from his home of 10 years, Justin Conn is thinking of others more than himself.

The blaze transpired on Feb. 19, and forced about 40 residents to flee their apartments located on Earlscourt Drive in Sarnia, Ont.

For a week, many were given shelter at a local hotel. But now, many residents, including Justin, have no place to go.

“People like families and kids. I worry more about them than myself,” he said.

In Justin's case, his only option is a Sarnia homeless shelter. His first night there was Monday, which also happened to be his 35th birthday.

His mother, Grace Daub, wants better for her son.

“I want him back in his apartment and back to his life,” she said.

The fire-damaged apartment located on Earlscourt Drive in Sarnia, Ont. is seen on Feb. 28, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Justin, who lives with a seizure disorder, collects an Ontario Disability Support Program cheque (ODSP) for just over $1,000 per month. He did not have tenant insurance to recover his personal losses from the fire.

“I am just worrying about paying for food and stuff like that,” he said.

“ODSP does not give you enough money to afford that type of luxury”, added his mother.

Before the fire, Justin paid less than $600 for his one-bedroom apartment as a long-term tenant.

Since the fire, his mother has tried in vain to find even a bachelor's apartment at that price. She said living with her is not feasible.

“The rents are over $1,000 I am seeing. Very few under,” she said. “And when you are only making $1,000, well, you do the math.”

Two floors of a Sarnia, Ont. apartment building were evacuated due to fire on Feb. 19, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)That leaves those hit by the fire in a tough spot, according to Jordan Smith. He is a London member of ACORN, a low and mid-income tenant advocacy group.

Smith said a group like his will fight to ensure Justin can get back into his apartment once repaired. But he worries Justin will rely on charities in the short term and potentially longer if his rights are not protected.

He predicts provincial government agencies and systems designed to protect Justin may fail him.

“He had an apartment. He had comfortable accommodations. He’s not doing well or living high off the hog, but he’s stable. He has security and the health care he needs, and no he’s in a homeless shelter, for what? Because the people supposed to be looking after him are not,” said Smith.

But as ACORN looks to advocate, Justin’s mother looks to nurture. She spent a week making phone calls and sending emails to anyone she thought might help.

“Really, there seems to be no one able to help him,” she said.