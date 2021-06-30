LONDON, ONT. -- A lightning strike is the assumed cause of a large fire, roughly the size of a football field, at the City of London Landfill on Manning Drive Wednesday morning.

London fire crews were called to the site shortly after 6:30 a.m. following reports that a fire had broken out amongst some of the garbage in the landfill.

“We assume at this time it was hit by lightning during yesterday’s storms and has been smoldering overnight,” said Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald.

He tells CTV News that as of 7:25 a.m. the fire is roughly as long as a football field and about 40 feet wide.

There are around 20 firefighters on scene trying to cut the fire off from travelling further into the dump.

Fitzgerald says they are using high hoses to break up the large pile of waste.

Hazmat crews are also on scene to monitor the air quality.

Meanwhile motorists along Wellington Road are advised to use caution as the smoke can be heavy at times in the area.

Fitzgerald says to expect crews at the facility all day.

“This will be a long drawn out process.”

The site takes waste from the City of London, the Municipality of Thames Centre, Lake Huron and Elgin Area Water Treatment Plants and TRY Recycling.

No injuries have been reported.