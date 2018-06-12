Featured
Fire set at fire hall while firefighters out on call
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A fire at a fire hall in Norfolk County is being treated as suspicious.
Norfolk County OPP say the fire occurred sometime during the 5 a.m. hour Sunday at the Waterford fire hall.
The building was empty at the time because firefighters were responding to a call.
According to police, a number of flyers were placed on a window and lit on fire. Damage from the fire was contained to the window.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.