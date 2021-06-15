LONDON, ONT. -- Tuesday evening, emergency crews were called to fight a large fire at a cement plant near Coldstream in Middlesex County and also a barn fire just minutes away.

Photos fromt he scene showed large flames coming from the plant.

There's no word how the blaze at Coldstream Concrete on Quaker Lane started or if there are any injuries.

Meanwhile firefighters also had to fight a barn fire just down the road from the concrete plant fire.

Fire crews were seen battling a barn fire in the area of Ivan and Sinclair Drive.

There is no word on a cause or damages in that fire as well.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday.