Fire on Jalna Blvd. late Saturday afternoon cases $100,000 in damages
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 2:22PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called to a high-rise apartment fire late Saturday afternoon.
The fire at 1671 Jalna Blvd. was contained to one unit.
One person was taken to hospital due to minor smoke inhalation.
While the fire is under investigation, damages totaled approximately $100,000.00.
With files from Jordyn Read