LONDON ONT. -- With Victoria Day long weekend almost here, London Fire Department is reminding Londoners to ‘exercise caution’ when using fireworks.

Residents considering a family fireworks display on Victoria Day, are asked to exercise caution, follow all fireworks safety precautions, the fireworks by-law, as well as COVID-19 measures in place.

Safety tips��https://t.co/UTmUvTGAqZ

By-law��https://t.co/Jsd4BuOgft #ldnont pic.twitter.com/FGYBlBKCcX — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 20, 2021

Londoners are reminded that fireworks are only allowed to be set off between dusk and 11:00 p.m. on Victoria Day.

The city has provided some safety guidelines for those wishing to light off fireworks this weekend:

• Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks.

• Carefully read and follow the directions on fireworks packaging.

• Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

• Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

• Keep family onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

• Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks. For dud fireworks, it is best to wait 30 minute and soak them in a bucket of water. Dispose of them in a metal container.

• Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.

All city by-law rules can be found here.

Residents with fireworks complaints that do not pose a life safety risk, please call the City of London By-Law Office at 519-661-4660 during business hours.

For noise complaints/nuisance calls regarding fireworks, please call London Police non-emergency line at 519-661-5670.