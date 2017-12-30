

CTV London





A Wheatley home had $120,000 damage after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

The two-storey house at 17 Elm Street was engulfed when fire crews arrived.

Two residents had to jump from a second floor window to escape the blaze and were transported to hospital.

Officials say quick work by fire crews prevented the blaze from extending to nearby homes. About $300,000 in property was saved.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation. No cause has been determined yet.