LONDON -- OPP and the fire marshal are investigating a suspicious house fire just outside of Simcoe.

Fire crews and police were called to the home on Norfolk Street South about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“When firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to contain the fire to the first floor of the home,” said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“A big shout out goes to our Norfolk County fire department, all the volunteers that showed up here today. Obviously they’ve pretty much saved this house from burning down to the ground.”

There were no injuries.

The fire marshal has been called in and is expected to arrive Monday.

“If anyone has any information surrounding this suspicious fire, they are being urged to contact Norfolk County OPP…or Crimestoppers,” Sandchuk said.