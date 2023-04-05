Fire investigation underway, two people injured

Foul play is not suspected after an incident in downtown London overnight.

According to police two people were injured and a fire investigation is ongoing.

At the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an area near 706 Dundas St. was cordoned off with yellow tape and pylons.

The status of the injured people is unknown.

London police are seen in the area of 706 Dundas. St where London fire is conducting an investigation. April 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)