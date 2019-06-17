The Ontario Provincial Police Haldimand County responded to a structure fire at a business at Highway 6 in Caledonia at 12:57am on June 17.

The fire was contained to the front area of the structure.

Haldimand County Fire Services have confirmed that there were no occupants inside at the time.

As the Haldimand County Fire Services have not determined a cause, the fire is still under investigation by OPP at this time.

OPP are asking that you contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) should you have any information.