LONDON, ONT -- A home in the Oakcrossing neighbourhood in west London was left with extensive structural damage after a car smashed through a side wall igniting a fire.

Just after midnight, emergency crews were called to 1049 Oakcrossing Gate after a red sedan crashed into the side of the home located at the corner of Sarnia Road and Oakcrossing Gate.

Police say a citizen called 911 after a vehicle that was westbound on Sarnia Road travelling at a high rate of speed reportedly lost control, hit a curb, crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the residence.

The collision caused a fire to ignite which burned up the side of the home.

A total of four people, two from the home and two from the vehicle, were taken to hospital with minor injuries including two occupants from the home, according to the London FIre Department.

Once the fire was under control crews could begin assessing the extent of the damage.

Update1- Fire is under control, primary and secondary searches complete. Ventilation and Overhaul operations underway #ldnont @CityofLdnOnt. Sarnia Rd is completely closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/CN3VKtw5mG — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 3, 2020

According to fire officials a City of London structural engineer will be required to assist in the investigation and determine if the home is structurally safe.

Damage to the residence and vehicle is estimated at $800,000.

Investigators will return to the scene later Tuesday to continue their work.

London police say 26-year-old London woman has now been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in Jan. 2021.