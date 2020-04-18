LONDON, ONT. -- London firefighters were battling an apartment fire Saturday morning.

The blaze was at 2010 Dundas St. and fire officials say it started on the second floor of the building.

Crews used a ladder to reach the apartment.

A search of the building has been completed, they say.

Meanwhile, OPP have closed a portion of Winthrop Road near Clinton due to a fire.

The road is closed between Base Line and Limekiln Line at this time.