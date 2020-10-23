MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Lang's Off-Road on Elgin Road, which sells and services motorcycles and off-road vehicles, has been seriously damaged by fire.

The fire reportedly broke out in the early morning hours of Thursday, destroying the showroom and shop of the Dorchester, Ont. business.

But a post on the company's Facebook page says, "We’re already working to rebuild, and we’ll be back stronger than ever, but please be patient with us as we take stock of what has happened and try to organize rebuilding."

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or a damage estimate.

No injuries were reported.

