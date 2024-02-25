LONDON
London

    • Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building

    Share

    London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.

    The fire at 405 Sugarcreek Tr., between Proudfoot Lane and Riverside Drive, broke out shortly after 7:15 a.m.

    Multiple engines and more than 20 firefighters rushed to the scene.

    “Upon arrival, there was visible smoke and flame coming from a balcony,” said District Chief Nick Heweston at the scene. “Our crews make a quick ascent to the fifth floor. The occupant was out of the apartment.”

    With alarms sounding throughout the building, all occupants were evacuated from their residences and sheltered nearby.

    A fifth-floor balcony at 405 Sugarcreek Trail in London, Ont. shows damage from a fire on the morning of Feb. 25, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Firefighters then worked to contain the blaze to a fifth-floor balcony, and the blaze was under control within 15 minutes.

    Most residents were allowed back inside their units about 90 minutes later.

    By 8 a.m., the outside of the apartment unit was visibly scarred and blackened.

    Heweston has estimated damage at $50,000.

    A cause is undetermined, and Heweston added the fire is not suspicious in nature. 

    District Fire Chief Nick Heweston is seen at the scene of a fire on Sugarcreek Trail on Feb. 25, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News