SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP are investigating after three suspicious fires on Saugeen First Nation overnight, including one that destroyed a historic church.

Officers responded to Wesley United Church, at the Saugeen First Nation Amphiteatre and Gardens, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Amphitheatre website, the church was the location for the signing of one of the early First Nation treaties. The Ontario Heritage Trust lists the start of construction of the church as 1891.

While on scene of that fire, OPP say they learned about two other church fires on the First Nation, at The Church of Jesus Christ and Saugeen Fellowship Baptist Church.

One person was arrested around 4:30 a.m. and was being held in custody as of midday Monday.

The Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A section of Highway 21 remains closed as a result of the fires and the investigation.