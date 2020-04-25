Fire destroys garage on Fifteen Mile Road
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:12PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:38PM EDT
Police investigate a fire caused by a propane tank on Fifteen Mile Road in Middlesex County on Saturday, April 25, 2020 (Jordyn Read / CTV News)
LONDON, ON -- Middlesex Centre Fire Services responded to a garage fire on Fifteen Mile Road Saturday afternoon.
No one was inside the house at the time and no injuries have been reported.
Fifteen Mile Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.
