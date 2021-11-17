Fire destroys dry shed north of Lucan, Ont.

Lucan, Ont. -

A fire at a farm north of Lucan around the noon hour was contained to a single building.

Lucan fire was first to respond to 35871 Coursey Line for a structure fire on Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found a dry shed on fire, with Granton firefighters also responding with all units and man power.

Two water tankers from Exeter were also called in to assist.

The fire was knocked down quickly but there were still some hot spots being dealt with a couple of hours later.

Fortunately the fire was contained to the one building.

Nobody was injured.

Straw and farm implements were stored inside the building.

The case remains under investigation and no damage estimate was immediately available.