Fire department tackles blaze at home in central London, Ont.

The occupants of a home just north of downtown London managed to escape safely after their house caught fire due to the burning of leaves in the backyard on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in the area of Pall Mall and Alfred streets Sunday afternoon, which prompted a response from the London Fire Department, London Police Service and EMS.

Regarding the cause of the blaze, fire officials tell CTV News London the fire started after the homeowner attempted to burn leaves in his yard with the help of an accelerant. The fire apparently then spread to the home, which had to be evacuated.

All residents were able to get out safely.

Fire crews tackled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the area of Pall Mall and Alfred streets in London, Ont. on Nov. 6, 2022. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)

No injuries were reported, but London fire says on Twitter that one individual was treated on scene.

The estimated cost of damages is currently unknown, but damage to part of the home is extensive.

Fire investigators are on scene.

The investigation continues.