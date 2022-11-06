Fire department tackles blaze at home in central London, Ont.
The occupants of a home just north of downtown London managed to escape safely after their house caught fire due to the burning of leaves in the backyard on Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a home in the area of Pall Mall and Alfred streets Sunday afternoon, which prompted a response from the London Fire Department, London Police Service and EMS.
Regarding the cause of the blaze, fire officials tell CTV News London the fire started after the homeowner attempted to burn leaves in his yard with the help of an accelerant. The fire apparently then spread to the home, which had to be evacuated.
All residents were able to get out safely.
Fire crews tackled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the area of Pall Mall and Alfred streets in London, Ont. on Nov. 6, 2022. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)
No injuries were reported, but London fire says on Twitter that one individual was treated on scene.
The estimated cost of damages is currently unknown, but damage to part of the home is extensive.
Fire investigators are on scene.
The investigation continues.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure -- and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
WestJet says system outage resolved, but further flight delays expected
WestJet says the issue that caused delays for thousands of travellers in its system this weekend has been resolved, but "further delays and cancellations" are expected as it works to resume normal operations.
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
Kitchener
-
Education workers strike, A Better Tent City, Jizzy Jewelry: Most read stories of the week
CUPE education workers strike, a one-year report on A Better Tent City, and some unique jewelry round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Charges laid after stolen pickup erupts in flames after crash
A 22-year-old man is facing charges Sunday after allegedly stealing a pickup truck that then crashed down an embankment and burst into flames, prompting the evacuation of several nearby homes near Goderich, Ont.
Windsor
-
City offers childcare options for parents amid education workers walkout
As parents continue to scramble to find alternative plans for their children amid a walkout by tens of thousands of education workers and subsequent school closures, the City of Windsor is offering parents a solution.
-
Ironic windfall for legal clinic at the University of Windsor
The Class Action Clinic has been given $3 million that went unclaimed by a recent settlement. In this case, BMO Trust agreed to a $100 million settlement over undisclosed fees on foreign transactions, and while $94 million of it was given to members of the class, $6 million was left unclaimed.
-
Free yoga, boxing, swimming and spin classes up for grabs at new university sports complex
The Toldo Lancer Centre will play host for day one of the three-day "Movement Marathon," hosted by Family Fuse, a local organization that support black families. The event aims to bring people together in order to raise awareness and foster a sense of community.
Barrie
-
Late-night crash kills lone driver north of Huntsville
One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover collision north of Huntsville Friday night.
-
Skilled trades event looks to grow interest among young girls
Together with Skills Ontario, Georgian College hosted a free-to-attend Skilled Trade & Technology Event on Saturday for young women in grades 7 and 8.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local boards announce indefinite school closures as CUPE hits the picket lines
School boards across the region are working on contingency plans for next week as the labour dispute between CUPE and the province persists, with one local board saying schools would remain closed indefinitely.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored to most areas of Greater Sudbury
Most power outages in the Greater Sudbury area are now restored. However, Hydro One and GSH crews continue to work to restore power in some communities following a powerful storm that blew into the region Saturday night.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
-
Timmins police chief walks the beat downtown
Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy and his senior level officers have taken to 'walking the beat' in the city's downtown. They are visiting the various alleyways, looking for people who may need help and they're dropping in on business owners to learn more about their concerns.
Ottawa
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.
-
Ottawa police officer ordered to forfeit 40 hours pay for donating to 'Freedom Convoy'
An Ottawa police officer will forfeit 40-hours of pay for donating to "Freedom Convoy" fundraisers during the protest in downtown Ottawa last winter.
Toronto
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
-
Which GTHA school boards will be closed Monday?
With the union representing tens of thousands of education workers signalling they’ll continue to be on picket lines until they get a new collective agreement with the government, many school boards are preparing to temporarily move classrooms back online. Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
-
19-year-old fatally stabbed in Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2022
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal's Outremont borough. Police (SPVM) say it's the 33rd homicide of the year.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats
The Montreal Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal on Sunday. With the win, the Alouettes will take on the Toronto Argonauts in the East final next weekend.
Atlantic
-
Oil heating prices on the rise ahead of winter
As diesel fuel jumps to new highs, heating oil wasn’t spared from the rising costs and climbs just ahead of winter months.
-
No charges laid after man accosts N.S. premier
CTV News has learned that on Oct. 26, a man claiming to have a gun accosted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in front of the premier’s office on Granville Street in Halifax.
-
Search underway for missing swimmer in Saint John
A search is underway in Saint John, N.B., Sunday morning after a swimmer was reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
Man dies in Logan Avenue house fire
A 45-year-old man is dead after a house fire in West Alexander early Sunday morning.
-
'She has two legacies': Winnipeg artist celebrates 100th birthday
A beloved Winnipeg artist whose work has become known around the world is celebrating a century of life.
Calgary
-
WestJet says it's back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected
WestJet says a system-wide outage that caused delays and cancellations across its entire network has been resolved, but it still expects further disruptions.
-
Need mukluks? Head to Manitobah, Southcentre's new pop-up with an Indigenous twist
A new store opened its doors in Southcentre Mall Saturday though it's more than that.
-
Highway 1 east of Chestermere re-opens after collision
Highway 1 east of Chestermere reopened early Sunday morning after a motor vehicle collision shut it down early Saturday evening.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after gunshots heard in Oliver
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died in the Oliver area Saturday.
-
Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'
Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.”
-
Man injured in downtown Friday evening assault
A man was sent to hospital Friday evening after a reported shooting near the DoubleTree Hilton hotel on Jasper Avenue.
Vancouver
-
Man who was subject of public warning re-arrested within 24 hours of release: Vancouver police:
A 19-year-old man facing multiple criminal charges has been re-arrested in Vancouver just 24 hours after he was released on bail, according to police.
-
WestJet says system outage resolved, but further flight delays expected
WestJet says the issue that caused delays for thousands of travellers in its system this weekend has been resolved, but "further delays and cancellations" are expected as it works to resume normal operations.
-
Thousands still without power on B.C.'s South Coast; snow in forecast
More than 8,500 BC Hydro customers in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast remained without power Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after the end of Friday night's windstorm.