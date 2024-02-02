LONDON
    • Fire damages Mt. Brydges home

    Firefighters exit a home damaged by fire in Mount Brydges, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Firefighters exit a home damaged by fire in Mount Brydges, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Strathroy-Caradoc firefighters are investigating following a morning house fire.

    Crews were called to a century home on Queen Street around 6 a.m.

    District Chief Mike Bedard told CTV News London a resident called 9-1-1 after returning from a nearby work shed.

    “When first arriving crews got on scene the resident directed us, there was smoke in the house. It was heavier [smoke] on our entry. The rest of the house was very moderate smoke, and we found no heat spots on the main floor.”

    Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.

    Initially, two stations with 25 firefighters responded.

    Bedard said no injuries were reported and the cause will be determined by the fire inspection team. 

    Strathroy-Caradoc District Fire Chief Mike Bedard as seen on Feb. 2, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

