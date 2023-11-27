LONDON
    • Fire crews tackle west London, Ont. homeless encampment blaze

    Fire crews tackled a small fire at a homeless encampment in the area of Wonderland and Sarnia roads in London, Ont. on Nov. 27, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X) Fire crews tackled a small fire at a homeless encampment in the area of Wonderland and Sarnia roads in London, Ont. on Nov. 27, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

    No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a small homeless encampment in west London late Monday morning.

    According to social media posts from the London Fire Department, fire crews responded to the scene of a brush fire near train tracks in the area of Sarnia and Wonderland roads late Monday morning following multiple 9-1-1 calls.

    The fire engulfed a small homeless encampment, and crews tackled the blaze from the Wonderland Road Bridge.

    London fire said no injuries were reported.

    Members of the public were asked to avoid the area as one northbound lane on Wonderland Road was being utilized by crews to attack the fire.

    A secondary search of the area was completed earlier afternoon and given the all clear.

    It is unclear what caused the blaze. 

