Fire crews tackle blaze at vacant south London, Ont. building

For the second time in as many weeks, London fire crews, police and EMS responded to a fire at a vacant building in the south end of the city on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at a vacant building on Ernest Avenue, south of Bradley Avenue, and is reportedly the second time the building has caught fire in the last two weeks.

Fire officials say one person was removed from the building by crews, but was uninjured.

The fire is under investigation, and is considered suspicious.

The estimated cost of damages is currently unknown.