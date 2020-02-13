LONDON, ONT -- Firefighters are responding to a suspicous house fire on Frances Street in Old East Village.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.00.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a home in the area in a video tweeted out by the London Fire Department.

 

The public has been asked to stay clear of the area.

CTV News has a reporter on route to the scene.

This is a developing story, more to come…