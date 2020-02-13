LONDON, ONT -- Firefighters are responding to a suspicous house fire on Frances Street in Old East Village.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.00.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a home in the area in a video tweeted out by the London Fire Department.

Active incident update: Frances St structure fire. Crews have completed primary & secondary search. Overhaul is underway. Fire Investigator on scene. Working with partners @MLPS911 @lpsmediaoffice @LondonHydro #ldnont @LPFFA please avoid this area. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Ml8NAeIkYL — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 13, 2020

The public has been asked to stay clear of the area.

CTV News has a reporter on route to the scene.

This is a developing story, more to come…