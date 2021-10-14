Fire crews responding to gas leak in downtown London

London, Ont. -

Fire crews are responding to a natural gas leak in downtown London after a gas line was apparently struck by construction crews.

Around 9 a.m. crews were called to King Street between Clarence Street and Richmond Street.

The area around the leak has been blocked off while crews assess the potential danger.

A parking lot behind 183 King St. has been blocked off after crews found high levels of gas within the building which is vacant.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, more to come...