Fire crews respond to Saturday night house fire
London fire crews responded to a fire at 23 Bruce Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Source London Fire Department)
Windsor, Ont. -
London fire officials are investigating a Saturday night house fire.
Fire crews responded to a working fire on the second floor of a residence at 23 Bruce Street around 9:45 p.m.
Crews laid the fire hose to help extinguish the blaze and performed search and rescue.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and ventilated the smoke.
A Fire Prevention Investigator attended the scene.
The cause and circumstances of the fire have not yet been determined.
There is no damage estimate at this time.