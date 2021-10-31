Fire crews respond to Saturday night house fire

Windsor, Ont. -

London fire officials are investigating a Saturday night house fire.

Fire crews responded to a working fire on the second floor of a residence at 23 Bruce Street around 9:45 p.m.

Crews laid the fire hose to help extinguish the blaze and performed search and rescue.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and ventilated the smoke.

A Fire Prevention Investigator attended the scene.

The cause and circumstances of the fire have not yet been determined.

There is no damage estimate at this time.