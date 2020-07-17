Advertisement
Fire crews respond to possible fire at Althouse College
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 8:52AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Firefighters were called to Western’s Althouse College around 8:45 a.m. Friday after reports of smoke in the auditorium.
There are unconfirmed reports that electrical work was being done when the smoke was reported.
Althouse College houses the Faculty of Education at Western University.
This is a developing story, more to come…