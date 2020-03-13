Fire crews respond to house fire on Egerton Street
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 9:34AM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 10:05AM EDT
Fire crews battled a house fire on Egerton Street on Friday March 13, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- London fire crews have been called to a reported house fire on Egerton Street just south of the Western Fair district.
The call came in for a house in the 300 block of Egerton Street just before 9:30 a.m.
Officials say that two people were able to evacuate the fire and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, more to come…