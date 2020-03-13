LONDON, ONT -- London fire crews have been called to a reported house fire on Egerton Street just south of the Western Fair district.

The call came in for a house in the 300 block of Egerton Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials say that two people were able to evacuate the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Active incident: crews on scene of working structure fire on Egerton St. Primary & secondary searches are complete. 2 occupants self evacuated. More to follow. Working with partners @MLPS911 and @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont pic.twitter.com/dUQYB7V2O8 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 13, 2020

This is a developing story, more to come…