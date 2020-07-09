LONDON, ONT -- London fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire within a southeast London deli Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the plaza at 1086 Commissioners Rd. East around 7 a.m. after smoke was reported in one of the businesses.

Photos from the scene shared by the London Fire Department show fire crews going into the Slavyanka Deli located at the plaza.

Smoke can also be seen coming from the deli in the photos.

No injuries have been reported and the extent of damages is unknown.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause.