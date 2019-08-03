

CTV London





No one was hurt during a late morning kitchen fire in the city's southwest corner.

Fire crews were called to a townhouse at 911 wonderland road south shortly after 10 a.m.

A pot on the stove caught fire and quickly sent black smoke throughout the unit and into others.

The residents made it out safely.

Four cats were inside at the time. Three were located but one was unaccounted for by officials.

There is no damage estimate at this time.