Firefighters are on scene at Parkwood Avenue for two house fires.

Windsor Fire first reported the fires around 5:30 a.m. saying the first fire began with a vehicle fire in 2200 block that then extended to two homes on either side of the vehicle.

As of 6 a.m. fire was extinguished in one house but crews were still battling an attic fire in the other home.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation. A damage estimate has not yet been determined.