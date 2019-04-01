

No one was injured in a three-alarm fire that consumed a century home in south London on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Commissioners Road East around 3 p.m. for a house fire.

Officials say an off-duty firefighter was in the neighbourhood, noticed the smoke and called 911.

The owner was reportedly not home at the time of the fire.

It's not clear how the blaze started, and an investigation into the cause continues.

London police closed Comissioners Road from Kingsford Crescent to Upper Queen Street through the afternoon due to the fire.