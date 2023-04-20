Fire crews battle blaze at abandoned Adelaide Street House

A fire broke out in an abandoned home in the 300 block of Adelaide Street, north of York Street, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews said they were on an “offensive attack” as they worked to put out the blaze.

No details on a cause, or if any injuries were sustained, has been released.

This is a developing story.

First responders attended the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Adelaide Street, near Commissioners Road East, on April 20, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)

First responders attended the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Adelaide Street, near Commissioners Road East, on April 20, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)