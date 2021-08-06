Advertisement
Fire causes extensive damage to London house
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 11:17AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 11:17AM EDT
London, Ont. firefighters responded to the blaze at 183 Rectory St. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- All occupants got out safely after a house fire in east London.
London firefighters responded to the blaze at 183 Rectory St. on Friday morning.
Extensive damage could be seen at the front of the building.
The fire is under investigation.
There is no word yet on the cause or a damage estimate.
- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell