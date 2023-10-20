Fire call to east London building following truck removal

London police have been called back to the address where a truck crashed into a building on Thursday, to assist with a possible fire.

Const. Matthew Dawson told CTV News that fire and police are on scene at Dundas Street and Hale Street Friday morning and road closures in the area remain in place.

A truck that crashed into a building in east London on Thursday afternoon was removed overnight.

London fire also said there is danger of the building collapsing, so a full closure in the area of Dundas Street and Hale Street remains in effect and people are asked to avoid the area.

City of London engineers are working with fire and London police to open hale Street “as quickly and safely as possible,” said London fire.