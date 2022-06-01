Fire at north London Pizza Hut deemed suspicious

The fire at a north London Pizza Hut on Tuesday afternoon has been deemed suspicious and damage has been estimated at $1.5 million, according to police.

Crews were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. and could see flames shooting through the roof.

According to a social media post by London fire, crews were met with heavy smoke and tackled the blaze from the exterior and interior of the building.

The restaurant and surrounding businesses in the plaza, including a pharmacy, had to be evacuated — there were no reports of injuries.

The investigation by police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is ongoing.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland