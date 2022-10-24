Fire at Glencoe Curling Club
Emergency crews made quick work of a Saturday morning fire at Glencoe Curling Club.
OPP and Southwest Middlesex Fire were dispatched to 268 Currie St. in Glencoe for the report of the blaze.
Accordingn to police, two youth under 12 years of age entered the building through a broken window and allegedly set a small fire which was quickly contained.
Damage is estimated at $5,000 and the investigation is continuing.
