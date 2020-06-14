Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Fire at 700 King Street Saturday evening leaves one person in critical condition
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 10:34AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 14, 2020 10:37AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- An apartment fire in London Saturday evening has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at 700 king street shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday eveing.
London Fire confirmed they rescued a male from a unit inside the building.
Middlesex-London paramedics service confirm they transported one patient to Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.
London Fire tweeted they are working on ventilation of smoke from floors affected.
