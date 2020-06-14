LONDON, ONT. -- An apartment fire in London Saturday evening has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at 700 king street shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday eveing.

London Fire confirmed they rescued a male from a unit inside the building.

Middlesex-London paramedics service confirm they transported one patient to Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.

London Fire tweeted they are working on ventilation of smoke from floors affected.

