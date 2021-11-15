Finding balance between encouragement and enforcement: Aylmer is again facing pandemic pressures

Aylmer, Ont. -

From the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, resistance to restrictions and public health initiatives has been high in Aylmer and some surrounding communities.

That included protestors showing up at the home of Aylmer Mayor Mary French after the town declared a state of emergency around this time last year in advance of what was called a "freedom march.”

At that time, French told CTV News, "I've taken lot of abuse.” Adding that there were threats against herself and her family. But she says any steps taken have always been with the best interest public health and the community in mind, and always after consulting with Southwestern Public Health officials.

"It's not my job as the mayor to tell people what they need to do because, for one, I'm not a medical professional so I'm never going to take that stance. I do believe that we should take good care of our health and take good care of our community," said French.

Elgin County Warden Tom Marks admits being concerned about the elevated case counts and low vaccination uptake in Aylmer and townships like Bayham and Malahide. Especially with the pressure it’s putting on St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.

"When you get 130 per cent capacity, that scares the hell out of me," Marks added.

He says while municipalities can call on health units to issue section 22 health orders for measures like masking requirements and capacity restrictions, there's a danger that it will be seen as politically motivated. Marks says that's what he wants to avoid.

"We have relied on Southwestern Public Health. Under the leadership of Dr. Lock, and she's just an amazing lady with what she's done for us, and our whole team,” he said. “We get great advice and we follow it. That keeps the politics out of it. Our decisions from day one are based on science and medical advice from the experts."

French says that's the approach she’s taking, despite the push-back she received last year. She says she won't be afraid to support more restrictions if they're ordered by public health, even it they're unpopular with members of the community.

"You know, the health unit, they're getting very concerned about the numbers and they most certainly could say, 'you know, the Santa Claus parade will be cancelled.’ Now I don't know that for a fact but, I mean, they have the right to do that."

Marks says one of the best things political leaders can do is continue to encourage people to do their part. Which is what he says he continues to do.

"Absolutely everybody, go and get your jab. And do it today, as fast as you can."