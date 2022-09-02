Final weekend of summer arrives as Grand Bend celebrates a 'better year'

The last long weekend of the summer is here and it is safe to say many are looking to get away. With hot weather in the forecast, some are heading towards the water.

In Grand Bend, Ont. Friday afternoon, kids were frolicking in the waves and others suntanned along a packed beachfront.

Abby Topping and her friends from Guelph, Ont. were celebrating one last gathering before heading back to school at Humber College.

“We are trying to get the last little bit of sun we can,” she says.

It is the same story for Gale Calle of Toronto. He is visiting with his family for the weekend.

Kyera Hodgins of Metanoia Clothing in Grand Bend, Ont. is seen on September 2, 2022. (Sean irvine/CTV News London)

Calle says they were all a bit down about a return to work and school next week, but the beach quickly cured their blues.

“For now, I’m just taking it all in. It’s amazing. It’s a blessing,” he says.

Also taking things in are the provincial police. OPP officers are visible in force to ensure the Labour Day beach party stays safe.

However, beyond the last weekend of the summer, this also marks a good year for most local businesses after two years of COVID-19 challenges.

Retail employee Kyera Hodgins says traffic at her clothing shop is up considerably.

“It’s been a lot better. I did work at other places on the strip, and it is a lot busier than in past years, because of COVID,” she says.

It is something the owner of a local food spot agrees with — but Armand Malette says the make-up of the crowd has changed since the pandemic began.

Restaurant owner Armand Malette, as seen on September 2, 2022 in Grand Bend, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“I think it more day-trippers nowadays. There used to be a lot of weekenders and weekly long stays,” he says. “Now it seems to be the day-trippers.”

Those day-trippers and business owners have all coped with new development and road construction in 2022.

New buildings are going up in multiple locations, while a major road project, halted for July and August, resumes on Sept. 5.

Still, Sydney MacDonald the manager of the Grand Bend & Area Chamber of Commerce says it has been a good year.

“Lots of positive feedback. Everyone is charging on and having a great season so far,” she says.

Back at the beach, those CTV News London spoke with all agreed that if they had it their way, they would love for summer to magically continue.