St. Thomas police say five people including a baby are lucky to have only suffered minor injuries following a fiery crash overnight.

Police closed the intersection of Ron McNeil Line and Highbury Avenue just after midnight following the crash.

According to police a northbound truck suddenly turned into the path of a southbound car. The car slammed into the truck causing the truck to catch fire; eventually both vehicles were engulfed with flames.

Two adults from the truck, two adults from the car, and an infant from the car were taken to hospital in London with minor injuries.