One person has died following a crash in Lambton County.

The single vehicle crash happened along Oil Heritage Road just north of Douglas Line in Plympton Township late Wednesday night.

Police say a vehicle was northbound on Oil Heritage Road when it left the roadway on a curve. The car went through the ditch and into a wooded area striking several trees before catching on fire.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The roadway was closed overnight while police investigate the collision.