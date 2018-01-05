

London Police revealed Friday that they laid 39 impaired driving charges in November and December through their Festive RIDE program.

Over the course of those two months a total 7261 vehicles were stopped with 27 road side tests administered.

In 2016 police stopped more than 11,000 vehicles and laid more than 50 charges.

The Festive RIDE program is in partnership with MADD Canada.