

CTV London





The deadly opioid fentanyl has been discovered in cocaine seized by London police.

Fentanyl, the drug 100 times more powerful than morphine, was found in a cocaine sample from a November 2017 investigation.

This is the first time in London that both cocaine and fentanyl were discovered in the same sample.

It's not clear if the drugs were intentionally or accidentally mixed.

A 33-year-old London man has been charged.

Police are warning users to call 9-1-1 if a suspected overdose is occurring.