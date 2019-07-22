

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say four men have been arrested and face drug-related charges following the search of a residence in Norfolk County, Ont.

The accused are an 18-year-old from Barrie, Ont., two Toronto-area men aged 23 and 25, and a 65-year-old from Norfolk County.

All were charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and theft under $5,000.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence in Simcoe, Norfolk County.

The OPP say the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Police say all four men will appear in court at a later date.