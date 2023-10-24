LONDON
London

    • Female suspect, two cops injured during foot pursuit: SIU

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after police engaged in a foot pursuit with a female suspect in east London on Monday afternoon, resulting in all three parties suffering from serious injuries.

    According to the London Police Service, at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Monday officers observed a woman with multiple outstanding warrants in the area of Lyman and Krupp streets.

    When officers attempted to arrest the woman she fled, which led to a foot pursuit.

    As a result of the interaction between police and the suspect, two officers suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries that required medical attention, and were transported to hospital.

    The female suspect sustained a serious, but non-life threatening injury, and was also transported to hospital.

    As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old woman has been charged with the following offences:

    • Two (2) counts of assault a peace officer causing bodily harm
    • Two (2) counts of assault a peace officer
    • Escape lawful custody
    • Resist peace officer

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in relation to the charges.

    The SIU was notified of the incident and have since invoked their mandate.

    The investigation continues. 

