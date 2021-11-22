Female charged after weapons call to Strathroy high school

Exeter, Ont. -

Police in Strathroy have charged a 15-year-old in relation to a weapons call.

On Friday, officers investigated the call involving a student in possession of a knife at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (SDCI).

As a result, a female has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats -- cause death or bodily harm.

The charges come just days after police in the municipality issued a warning that officers will investigate any incidents occurring in local schools, saying specifically any incident involving violence or threats of violence will not be tolerated in the school environment or in the community.