Ten harbours along the shores of Lake Huron are splitting $8.3 million in federal Infrastructure cash.

Harbours in Bayfield, Lion’s Head, Port Elgin, Dyer’s Bay, Howdenvale, Meaford, Big Bay, White Cloud Island, Silver Water and Pembroke have or will be using the money to refurbish and repair harbours in their shoreline communities.

The funding is part of a larger two-year, $25-million fund to fix up small harbours across Canada.

In Bayfield, the work to replace the south pier deck has already been completed.

In places like Port Elgin, construction on a new breakwall will start this fall.

Port Elgin’s break wall has been closed to the public since 2017, due to its deteriorating state.