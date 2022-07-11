Feds introduce incentives for businesses to switch to zero emission vehicles

In order to meet a target of 100% Zero-emission vehicles for medium and heavy duty use by 2040, the federal government announced a 4 year incentive program to help businesses and companies make the switch to 'ZEV'.

The $550 million dollar program will provide purchase incentives worth approximately 50 per cent of the price difference between an electric vehicle and a traditional vehicle.

"Pay a business or an organization that wants to convert their fleet or their individual vehicles to zero emission vehicles. The 50% difference in price so very good and those ranges vary from as low as $10,000 to as high as $200,000 per vehicle," Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra said during the program launch in London, Ontario Monday.

The news is well met by workers at the Cami GM assembly plant in Ingersoll.

"We were hoping the government would do something but they really they really come to the pump on this one," Mike Van Boekel of Unifor 88 said. "We're retooling the plant right now. Hopefully ready to go by October/November. But now with this rebate program and everything else and with a new vehicle at the plant. It hopefully will go for a couple decades just running on just this platform. Hopefully the next 20 years for our plant looks extremely good."

The reason for the program is to drastically reduce the amount of carbon that is released into the atmosphere. The government says this program alone will lead to reductions of up to 200,000 tonnes per year in 2026, growing to three million tonnes per year by 2030.